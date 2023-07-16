KeyCorp Raises Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Price Target to $80.00

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) had its target price upped by KeyCorp from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Omnicell in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Benchmark raised their target price on Omnicell from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Omnicell from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $75.56.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Omnicell Stock Performance

Omnicell stock opened at $72.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.80. Omnicell has a 52-week low of $46.11 and a 52-week high of $114.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -180.92, a P/E/G ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.34. Omnicell had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $290.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.89 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Omnicell will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Omnicell news, EVP Christine Marie Mellon sold 7,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.14, for a total transaction of $581,536.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,030.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Omnicell news, EVP Christine Marie Mellon sold 7,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.14, for a total transaction of $581,536.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,030.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps bought 4,000 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $73.76 per share, for a total transaction of $295,040.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 318,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,512,327.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omnicell

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OMCL. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 8,257 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,386,000 after purchasing an additional 6,657 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 848,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.