Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP reduced its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,888 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 3,216 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $22,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. BMS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 4.8% in the first quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,108 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 161.9% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 36,714 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after buying an additional 22,697 shares during the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 8.5% in the first quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 69.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $68,307.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,508,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Starbucks Price Performance

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research reports. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $123.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.04.

Starbucks stock opened at $101.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.93. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $78.61 and a 12-month high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.83%.

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.