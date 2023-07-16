Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Price Target Raised to $190.00

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

LSTR has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $184.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Landstar System in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $172.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Landstar System from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $170.08.

Landstar System Stock Performance

Landstar System stock opened at $194.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.96. Landstar System has a 1-year low of $137.51 and a 1-year high of $200.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.90.

Landstar System Cuts Dividend

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.10. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 43.26%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Landstar System will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.34%.

Insider Transactions at Landstar System

In other news, CEO James B. Gattoni sold 22,500 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.95, for a total transaction of $3,958,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,986,593.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Landstar System

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,085,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $616,286,000 after purchasing an additional 31,476 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Landstar System by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,273,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $586,805,000 after acquiring an additional 25,366 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Landstar System by 756.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,045,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $496,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690,326 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Landstar System by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,682,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $301,655,000 after acquiring an additional 25,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Landstar System by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,628,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $265,235,000 after acquiring an additional 42,192 shares in the last quarter.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

Featured Articles

