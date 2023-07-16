Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Short Interest Update

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 106,700 shares, an increase of 571.1% from the June 15th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 236,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LNVGY traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.74. 132,059 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,920. Lenovo Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.51 and a fifty-two week high of $22.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.17.

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.64 billion for the quarter. Lenovo Group had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.36%. As a group, analysts predict that Lenovo Group will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be paid a $0.7462 dividend. This is a positive change from Lenovo Group’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 26th. Lenovo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.62%.

LNVGY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lenovo Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lenovo Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lenovo Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st.

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It operates through Intelligent Devices Group, Infrastructure Solutions Group, and Solutions and Services Group segments. The company offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones.

