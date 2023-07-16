Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) Short Interest Update

Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 62,000 shares, a decline of 84.5% from the June 15th total of 399,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 117,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lifetime Brands

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCUT. Martin & Co. Inc. TN raised its stake in Lifetime Brands by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 245,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 121,458 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 109.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 130,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 68,300 shares during the period. CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lifetime Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $298,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 21,849 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 232,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 15,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Lifetime Brands Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of Lifetime Brands stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $5.85. 68,725 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,200. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.25 and a 200 day moving average of $6.16. The company has a market capitalization of $126.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.12, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.22. Lifetime Brands has a one year low of $4.31 and a one year high of $11.10.

Lifetime Brands Announces Dividend

Lifetime Brands ( NASDAQ:LCUT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $145.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.33 million. Lifetime Brands had a negative net margin of 2.22% and a positive return on equity of 1.10%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lifetime Brands will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. Lifetime Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -23.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on LCUT. TheStreet cut Lifetime Brands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on shares of Lifetime Brands in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lifetime Brands in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Lifetime Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Lifetime Brands Company Profile

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

