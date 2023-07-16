Litecoin (LTC) Market Cap Hits $6.92 Billion

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. One Litecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $94.36 or 0.00311776 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Litecoin has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion and $361.30 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000231 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00013223 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 27.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000066 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

LTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 73,376,314 coins. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin (LTC) is a cryptocurrency that was created in 2011 as a fork of Bitcoin. It features fast, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions, a larger maximum supply of 84 million LTC, and other technical differences. It uses an open-source blockchain that is not controlled by any central authority and can be mined through a Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm. LTC has value because it has a finite supply and regularly reduces the amount of LTC entering the system, ensuring its inflation is transparent and predictable. It is used for paying for goods and services and as a testing ground for new technologies before they are implemented on the Bitcoin network. LTC was created by former Google engineer Charlie Lee and is supported by the Litecoin Foundation.”

