Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI) Short Interest Down 64.1% in June

Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 101,100 shares, a decline of 64.1% from the June 15th total of 281,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 357,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ LIZI traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $0.76. 158,543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,281. Lizhi has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $38.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.84.

Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Lizhi had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 31.44%. The firm had revenue of $91.88 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lizhi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lizhi during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Lizhi by 300.7% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 51,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 38,307 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lizhi during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lizhi during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lizhi during the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lizhi Inc operates an audio entertainment and social networking platform in the People's Republic of China. It provides podcasts, live streaming, and audio entertainment products. The company offers LIZHI App, an audio entertainment platform that offers interactive audio experience, as well as audio entertainment content, such as social, talk show, music, ACG, and audio book content; Tiya App, an audio-based social networking product; and LIZHI Podcast, a podcast app to provide curated podcast content.

