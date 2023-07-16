Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,518 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $33,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,218,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 136,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $64,561,000 after purchasing an additional 11,630 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,789 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,345 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,890,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $546.00 to $579.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $494.79.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE LMT traded down $2.07 on Friday, reaching $464.31. The stock had a trading volume of 933,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,611. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $456.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $466.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $373.67 and a 1 year high of $508.10. The company has a market capitalization of $117.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.67.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.08 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.01 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 67.75%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 506 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $495.17 per share, for a total transaction of $250,556.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,331.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $495.17 per share, for a total transaction of $250,556.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,331.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total value of $1,173,598.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,186,547.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

