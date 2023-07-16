Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) PT Raised to $76.00 at DA Davidson

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by DA Davidson from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Louisiana-Pacific’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.52 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.72 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LPX. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.25.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Louisiana-Pacific Price Performance

LPX stock opened at $78.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.37. Louisiana-Pacific has a 52-week low of $48.20 and a 52-week high of $79.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $584.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.23 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 19.05% and a return on equity of 37.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.08 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 12.06%.

Institutional Trading of Louisiana-Pacific

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,491 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 8,538 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 32,177 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 799 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,413 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through: Siding, Oriented Strand Board, and South America. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.