Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited (OTCMKTS:MAANF) Short Interest Down 59.9% in June

Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited (OTCMKTS:MAANF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 512,000 shares, a decrease of 59.9% from the June 15th total of 1,278,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Maanshan Iron & Steel Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:MAANF remained flat at $0.17 during trading hours on Friday. Maanshan Iron & Steel has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.19 and a 200-day moving average of $0.21.

About Maanshan Iron & Steel

Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells iron and steel products, and related by-products in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company offers steel plates, including hot and cold-rolled thin plates, galvanized plates, coil-coating plates, and medium plates; section steel products, such as H-shaped steel and medium-shaped steel; high-speed wire rod and hot-rolled reinforcing steel products; and train wheels and wheel rims.

