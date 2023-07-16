Madison County Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCBK) Short Interest Update

Madison County Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCBK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Madison County Financial Price Performance

MCBK remained flat at $24.04 during trading on Friday. Madison County Financial has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $32.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.90.

Madison County Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 2nd. This is a positive change from Madison County Financial’s previous dividend of $0.69. This represents a yield of 2.48%.

Madison County Financial Company Profile

Madison County Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Madison County Bank that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Nebraska, the United States. It offers deposits, such as checking, money market savings, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; credit and debit cards; home loans; and consumer loans, including home equity lines of credit, second mortgage, home improvement, recreational vehicle, personal, and overdraft protection loans, as well as loans for automobiles, trucks, and vans.

