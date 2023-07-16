Maiar DEX (MEX) Trading 3.2% Higher This Week

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 16th. One Maiar DEX token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Maiar DEX has a total market capitalization of $24.83 million and $41,317.43 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded up 3.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004487 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00017140 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00020589 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00014332 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,323.24 or 1.00032535 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000079 BTC.

About Maiar DEX

Maiar DEX (CRYPTO:MEX) is a token. It was first traded on November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/xexchangeapp. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000614 USD and is down -0.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $36,798.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maiar DEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maiar DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

