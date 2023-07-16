MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,470 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $7,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,757,029,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Adobe by 115,991.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,093,125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245,427 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Adobe by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,299,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,861 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,675,704 shares of the software company’s stock worth $560,892,000 after purchasing an additional 733,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harris Associates L P acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $194,352,000. 79.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $2.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $514.83. 2,303,710 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,324,941. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $523.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $438.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $386.77. The company has a market cap of $234.66 billion, a PE ratio of 49.13, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.32.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $385.00 to $470.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Adobe from $400.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Adobe from $440.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $511.19.

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total value of $1,248,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,387,347.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,604,997.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total value of $1,248,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,387,347.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,272 shares of company stock valued at $21,895,444. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

