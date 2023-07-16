Manganese X Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MNXXF) Short Interest Update

Manganese X Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MNXXF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,900 shares, an increase of 683.3% from the June 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Manganese X Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Manganese X Energy stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,843. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.13. Manganese X Energy has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $0.26.

About Manganese X Energy

Manganese X Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, nickel, and cobalt deposits. Its principal project is the Battery Hill manganese property that comprise 55 claims covering an area of approximately 1,228 hectares located in Carlton County, south western New Brunswick.

