Manhattan Scientifics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHTX) Short Interest Down 33.3% in June

Manhattan Scientifics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHTX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the June 15th total of 30,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 233,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Manhattan Scientifics stock remained flat at $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. 13,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,658. Manhattan Scientifics has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.01.

Manhattan Scientifics, Inc, a technology incubator, engages in the development and commercialization of life-enhancing technologies in the United States. It develops technologies in the areas of nano-technologies and nano-medicine. The company offers nanostructured bulk metals and alloys in the form of rod, bar, wire, and foil for medical implants and other applications.

