Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Manitex International Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Manitex International stock opened at $5.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $108.82 million, a P/E ratio of -25.67 and a beta of 0.68. Manitex International has a fifty-two week low of $3.48 and a fifty-two week high of $6.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.93.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $67.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.80 million. Manitex International had a positive return on equity of 7.70% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Manitex International will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manitex International

Manitex International Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Manitex International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Manitex International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Manitex International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manitex International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Manitex International during the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. 57.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the United States, Italy, Canada, France, Chile, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. It also offers boom trucks, truck cranes, and sign cranes products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction; and truck-mounted aerial platforms.

