Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.29.

MRO has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Marathon Oil from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho reduced their target price on Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $24.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.35. Marathon Oil has a 1 year low of $20.37 and a 1 year high of $33.42.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 34.22%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.83%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Oil

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth about $781,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Marathon Oil by 6.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 160,065 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,192,000 after buying an additional 10,388 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 7.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 187,679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 12,859 shares in the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

