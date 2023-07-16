McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Holdings Lifted by Troy Asset Management Ltd

Troy Asset Management Ltd raised its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 17.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 159,043 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 23,669 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up approximately 1.3% of Troy Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Troy Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $44,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 106,340.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,069,234,000 after purchasing an additional 19,217,818 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,341,360,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in McDonald’s by 1,189.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $541,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,754 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in McDonald’s by 610.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,573,100 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $414,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in McDonald’s by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,663,063 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $715,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,816 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.41.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.1 %

MCD stock opened at $294.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $215.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $291.56 and its 200-day moving average is $279.94. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $230.58 and a 1-year high of $299.10.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.35, for a total value of $1,307,287.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,507,271.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.35, for a total transaction of $1,307,287.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,507,271.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,896,017.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,423. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,032,594 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

