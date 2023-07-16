Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Bought by Invst LLC

Invst LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,800 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Invst LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of META. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $5,424,543,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,223,148,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,220,171,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,072,543,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,796,633,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.94, for a total transaction of $86,436.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,372,541.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.34, for a total transaction of $1,022,939.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 74,983 shares in the company, valued at $17,946,431.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.94, for a total value of $86,436.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,372,541.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,065 shares of company stock valued at $9,616,012 over the last 90 days. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on META. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $238.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.09.

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $308.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $791.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.32, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.42. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $316.24.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. On average, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

