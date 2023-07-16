Meter Governance (MTRG) Trading Up 3.5% Over Last Week

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 7.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 16th. Meter Governance has a market capitalization of $34.73 million and approximately $206,021.91 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meter Governance coin can now be purchased for $2.02 or 0.00006654 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded up 3.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Meter Governance alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003297 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000625 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Meter Governance Profile

MTRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 44,784,621 coins and its circulating supply is 17,224,817 coins. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 44,778,488 with 17,222,756 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 1.89876357 USD and is up 3.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $129,520.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meter Governance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meter Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Meter Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meter Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.