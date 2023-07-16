MetisDAO Achieves Market Capitalization of $78.80 Million (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 16th. MetisDAO has a total market capitalization of $78.80 million and $873,962.54 worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetisDAO token can now be bought for approximately $17.64 or 0.00058205 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004487 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00017140 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00020589 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00014332 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30,323.24 or 1.00032535 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000079 BTC.

MetisDAO Token Profile

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. Its launch date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,466,403 tokens. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,466,402.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 17.85363275 USD and is down -1.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 119 active market(s) with $907,257.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

