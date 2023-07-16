MetisDAO Price Up 1.9% This Week (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. During the last week, MetisDAO has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar. MetisDAO has a total market cap of $79.89 million and approximately $809,851.68 worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for approximately $17.89 or 0.00058848 BTC on exchanges.

MetisDAO Profile

MetisDAO is a token. It was first traded on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,466,403 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

