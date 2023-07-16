MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) PT Raised to $62.00

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

MGM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of MGM Resorts International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $58.23.

NYSE:MGM opened at $48.26 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.58 and its 200-day moving average is $42.09. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $28.43 and a 52-week high of $49.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 2.06.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 13.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Alexis Herman sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total value of $100,180.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,797 shares in the company, valued at $630,796.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Alexis Herman sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total value of $100,180.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,797 shares in the company, valued at $630,796.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Keith A. Meister sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $10,947,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,423,778 shares in the company, valued at $281,297,238.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 272,350 shares of company stock worth $11,899,881 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,276,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098,142 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,717,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,228,000 after acquiring an additional 764,699 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 0.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,484,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,398,000 after acquiring an additional 60,969 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth $165,932,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the first quarter worth $193,609,000. Institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

