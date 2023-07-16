Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a growth of 47.0% from the June 15th total of 693,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 149,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.8 days. Currently, 6.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Mineralys Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $70,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Mineralys Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $53,000. SR One Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Mineralys Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $28,103,000. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $9,714,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $157,000.
Mineralys Therapeutics Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:MLYS traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $15.52. 115,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,492. Mineralys Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.62 and a 1-year high of $21.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.58.
Mineralys Therapeutics Company Profile
Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of hypertension and associated cardiovascular diseases. It clinical-stage product candidate is lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with uncontrolled or resistant hypertension.
