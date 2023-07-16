Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Short Interest Update

Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 115,900 shares, a growth of 192.7% from the June 15th total of 39,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 255,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Mitsubishi Estate Stock Performance

Shares of Mitsubishi Estate stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.19. The firm has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.44. Mitsubishi Estate has a one year low of $11.20 and a one year high of $15.40.

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi Estate had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 12.15%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mitsubishi Estate will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Mitsubishi Estate Company Profile

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally. The company is involved in the development, leasing, property management, and sale of office buildings; planning, development, and tenant leasing of retail facilities; investment, development, operational management, and asset management of logistics facilities; operation of 18 hotels under the Royal Park Hotels brand in Japan and the Marunouchi Hotel in the Marunouchi area; and operation of Takamatsu Airport, Miyako Shimojishima Airport Terminal, Mt.

