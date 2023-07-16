Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFF) Short Interest Update

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 901,200 shares, a decrease of 48.5% from the June 15th total of 1,749,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,287.4 days.
Mitsui Fudosan Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:MTSFF remained flat at $20.28 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 132 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,891. Mitsui Fudosan has a 1 year low of $17.44 and a 1 year high of $21.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.97.
About Mitsui Fudosan
