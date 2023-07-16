Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFF) Short Interest Update

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 901,200 shares, a decrease of 48.5% from the June 15th total of 1,749,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,287.4 days.

Mitsui Fudosan Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MTSFF remained flat at $20.28 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 132 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,891. Mitsui Fudosan has a 1 year low of $17.44 and a 1 year high of $21.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.97.

About Mitsui Fudosan

Mitsui Fudosan Co, Ltd. operates as a real estate company in Japan. It operates through four segments: Leasing, Property Sales, Management, and Other. The Leasing segment leases office buildings and commercial facilities, and other properties. The Property Sales segment is involved in the sale of condominiums and detached housing to individuals; and rental housing and office buildings and other to investors.

