MOBLAND Self Reported Market Cap Tops $104.94 Million (SYNR)

MOBLAND (SYNR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. One MOBLAND token can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MOBLAND has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar. MOBLAND has a market capitalization of $104.94 million and $166,928.86 worth of MOBLAND was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MOBLAND Token Profile

MOBLAND’s genesis date was January 25th, 2022. MOBLAND’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens. MOBLAND’s official Twitter account is @moblandhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MOBLAND is mob.land.

According to CryptoCompare, “MOBLAND is a Mafia Metaverse. Here, players fight, loot, build and lead. Here they join a syndicate and run businesses, tax their underlings, and pay tribute to their bosses through blockchain-backed resources. With enough Ambition, Power, and Swagger players can sit at the head of a syndicate and help chart the course of the Mafia Metaverse.

$SYNR is an ERC20-based governance token for the MOB LAND.”

Buying and Selling MOBLAND

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MOBLAND directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MOBLAND should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MOBLAND using one of the exchanges listed above.

