MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Price Target Raised to C$70.00

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Free Report) had its target price lifted by National Bankshares from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$73.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$71.83.

MTY Food Group Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of TSE:MTY opened at C$64.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$59.65 and its 200 day moving average price is C$61.72. MTY Food Group has a fifty-two week low of C$49.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$73.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.57.

MTY Food Group Announces Dividend

MTY Food Group ( TSE:MTY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 12th. The company reported C$0.75 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$286.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$282.70 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MTY Food Group will post 3.8786232 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st. MTY Food Group’s payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

MTY Food Group Company Profile

MTY Food Group Inc operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.

