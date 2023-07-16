Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Nabriva Therapeutics Stock Up 2.2 %
NBRV opened at $1.58 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.63. Nabriva Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $8.45. The stock has a market cap of $50.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.72) earnings per share for the quarter. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 148.11% and a negative return on equity of 365.53%. The business had revenue of $7.59 million during the quarter.
About Nabriva Therapeutics
Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI); and XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for oral and IV administration.
