Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics Stock Up 2.2 %

NBRV opened at $1.58 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.63. Nabriva Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $8.45. The stock has a market cap of $50.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.72) earnings per share for the quarter. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 148.11% and a negative return on equity of 365.53%. The business had revenue of $7.59 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics plc ( NASDAQ:NBRV Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 22,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.07% of Nabriva Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI); and XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for oral and IV administration.

