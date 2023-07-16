NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

NanoString Technologies Trading Down 6.4 %

Shares of NanoString Technologies stock opened at $3.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.67, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.28. The stock has a market cap of $185.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.50. NanoString Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $18.51.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.16). NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 252.96% and a negative net margin of 122.19%. The business had revenue of $35.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.86) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NanoString Technologies will post -2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NanoString Technologies

In other news, Director William Young bought 35,400 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.69 per share, with a total value of $201,426.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 46,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,723. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director William Young acquired 35,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.69 per share, with a total value of $201,426.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,723. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO K Thomas Bailey acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.76 per share, for a total transaction of $86,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,388 shares in the company, valued at $434,234.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 80,400 shares of company stock worth $461,826. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies during the second quarter valued at $97,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $600,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 102.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 318,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after acquiring an additional 160,878 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $459,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,128,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,169,000 after purchasing an additional 146,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technology for scientific and clinical information in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

See Also

