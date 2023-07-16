National Bank Financial Comments on Ero Copper Corp.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:ERO)

Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Ero Copper in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 11th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.55 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.82. The consensus estimate for Ero Copper’s current full-year earnings is $1.10 per share.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ERO. BMO Capital Markets lowered Ero Copper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ero Copper in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Ero Copper in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE:ERO opened at $21.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 1.11. Ero Copper has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $22.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.29 and a 200 day moving average of $17.65.

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Ero Copper had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $101.00 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ERO. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ero Copper during the third quarter worth $130,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Ero Copper by 474.2% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 31,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 26,013 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of Ero Copper in the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Ero Copper by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,488 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Ero Copper by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,725,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,527,000 after acquiring an additional 340,556 shares during the period. 53.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations, located within the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver by-products. It also holds a 99.6% interest in the Tucumã project, a copper development project located within southeastern Pará state; and holds a 97.6% interest in the Xavantina Operations located in Mato Grosso state.

