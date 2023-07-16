NEAR Protocol (NEAR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $43.08 Million

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 16th. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $1.39 billion and $43.08 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for $1.48 or 0.00004890 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 10.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00047893 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00031645 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00013699 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003061 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000800 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 937,199,335 coins. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 937,199,335 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.48184153 USD and is up 0.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 263 active market(s) with $48,199,711.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars.

