Needham & Company LLC Lowers Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) to Hold

Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Inogen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Inogen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INGN opened at $8.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.25. The firm has a market cap of $205.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.04. Inogen has a 52-week low of $8.68 and a 52-week high of $32.01.

Institutional Trading of Inogen

Inogen ( NASDAQ:INGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $72.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.68 million. Inogen had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a negative net margin of 24.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Inogen will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INGN. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Inogen by 447.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 677,449 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,353,000 after acquiring an additional 553,609 shares during the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Inogen by 28.7% during the first quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,207,535 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,550,000 after acquiring an additional 492,347 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Inogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,687,000. Arboretum Ventures LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inogen during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,118,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Inogen during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,786,000. 96.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

