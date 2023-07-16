New Millennium Group LLC Has $860,000 Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

New Millennium Group LLC decreased its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 43.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,722 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises approximately 0.9% of New Millennium Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. New Millennium Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 108,111.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,168,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,397,725,000 after purchasing an additional 192,989,515 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $3,436,543,000. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 835.9% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 28,077,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $929,920,000 after acquiring an additional 25,077,300 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Bank of America by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 127,177,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,212,128,000 after purchasing an additional 23,532,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snider Financial Group increased its holdings in Bank of America by 9,477.3% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 14,448,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,956,000 after purchasing an additional 14,297,496 shares in the last quarter. 67.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $29.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $231.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.35. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $26.32 and a 12 month high of $38.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.52 and a 200-day moving average of $30.73.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $26.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bank of America from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.72.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

See Also

