NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Price Target Lowered to $16.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Citigroup lowered shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $9.50 to $9.75 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $12.64.

Get NexTier Oilfield Solutions alerts:

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Stock Down 3.0 %

NEX stock opened at $10.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $11.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 4.47, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 2.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions ( NYSE:NEX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 63.92%. The business had revenue of $935.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.41 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 42.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 199.8% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 4,480 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 52.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates in two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.