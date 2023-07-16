NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.20.

NOV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NOV from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of NOV from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of NOV from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of NOV from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of NOV in a research report on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

Institutional Trading of NOV

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in NOV by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 762,999 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $14,961,000 after buying an additional 108,845 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in NOV by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 175,860 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after buying an additional 23,430 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in NOV by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,935 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in NOV by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 39,557 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NOV by 7.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 40,976 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOV Trading Down 3.2 %

NYSE NOV opened at $17.89 on Friday. NOV has a one year low of $13.98 and a one year high of $24.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.90.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. NOV had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 6.51%. NOV’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NOV will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

NOV Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is 23.81%.

About NOV

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

Featured Articles

