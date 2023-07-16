Oculis Holding AG (NASDAQ:OCS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Oculis Holding AG (NASDAQ:OCS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

OCS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Oculis in a research note on Friday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. SVB Securities initiated coverage on shares of Oculis in a research note on Monday, June 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Oculis in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Oculis in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Oculis in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oculis

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Oculis during the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Oculis during the first quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Finally, Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Oculis during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,838,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Oculis Stock Up 1.1 %

About Oculis

Shares of NASDAQ:OCS opened at $12.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.86. Oculis has a twelve month low of $6.26 and a twelve month high of $13.95.

Oculis Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel topical treatments for ophthalmic diseases for both back- and front-of-the-eye. The company's lead candidate is OCS-01, a topical dexamethasone formulation, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; OCS-02, a topical biologic candidate that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment for keratoconjunctivitis sicca, or dry eye disease; and OCS-05, a novel neuroprotective agent for acute optic neuritis and other neuro-ophtha disorders, such as glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, geographic atrophy, and neurotrophic keratitis.

