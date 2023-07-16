Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Receives $63.36 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.15.

OLLI has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter worth about $41,301,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,482,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter worth $33,285,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at $33,068,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at $24,742,000.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Performance

OLLI opened at $69.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.57, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.96. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a one year low of $44.72 and a one year high of $70.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.41.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $459.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.37 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

