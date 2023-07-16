Oracle Co. Japan (OTCMKTS:OCLCF) Short Interest Down 35.3% in June

Oracle Co. Japan (OTCMKTS:OCLCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 65,800 shares, a drop of 35.3% from the June 15th total of 101,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 329.0 days.

Oracle Co. Japan Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:OCLCF remained flat at $75.09 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 400. Oracle Co. Japan has a fifty-two week low of $54.09 and a fifty-two week high of $89.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.20.

Get Oracle Co. Japan alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup downgraded Oracle Co. Japan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th.

Oracle Co. Japan Company Profile

Oracle Corporation Japan engages in the development and sale of software and hardware products and solutions in Japan. The company operates through three segments: Cloud and License, Hardware Systems, and Services. It sells software solutions, such as relational database management software, middleware, and applications; hardware, including servers, storage devices, and network devices for use in building and operating IT environments, such as cloud computing environments; and cloud services through Internet and other networks, as well as provides software license update rights and technical support.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Co. Japan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle Co. Japan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.