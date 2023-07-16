OTR Global Downgrades Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) to Positive

OTR Global lowered shares of Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) to a positive rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Atlassian from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Atlassian from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Atlassian from $190.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Atlassian from $235.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $196.85.

TEAM opened at $178.97 on Wednesday. Atlassian has a 52-week low of $113.86 and a 52-week high of $300.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $46.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.46 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $164.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.94.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $915.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.71 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 15.89% and a negative return on equity of 79.71%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Atlassian will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 5,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,082,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 102,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,416,860. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Atlassian news, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 5,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,082,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 102,194 shares in the company, valued at $19,416,860. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total value of $1,398,138.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 424,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,877,546.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 345,671 shares of company stock valued at $55,156,145 in the last three months. 43.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Atlassian by 151.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.17% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

