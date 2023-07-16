Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) Short Interest Down 49.9% in June

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,100 shares, a decrease of 49.9% from the June 15th total of 68,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Otsuka Stock Down 1.2 %

OTSKY traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.31. The stock had a trading volume of 21,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,655. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.77. Otsuka has a 52 week low of $14.42 and a 52 week high of $20.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on OTSKY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Otsuka from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Otsuka from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

About Otsuka

Otsuka Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, consumer products, and other businesses worldwide. The company develops pharmaceutical products in the fields of psychiatry, neurology, oncology, cardiovascular and renal system, digestive system, ophthalmology, diagnostics, and intravenous solutions, as well as medical devices businesses.

