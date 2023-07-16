PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.08.

PACW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.75 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $3.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

PacWest Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PACW opened at $8.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.89. The company has a market cap of $960.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.43. PacWest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $2.48 and a twelve month high of $30.43.

PacWest Bancorp Cuts Dividend

PacWest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PACW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $315.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.72 million. PacWest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 48.43% and a positive return on equity of 14.46%. PacWest Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently -0.51%.

Institutional Trading of PacWest Bancorp

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 4,619.3% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 4,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

About PacWest Bancorp

(Get Free Report

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate mortgage loans, and real estate construction and land loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; lender, equipment, and premium finance; other asset-based loans; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.