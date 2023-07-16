PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.40 price target on shares of PEDEVCO in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

PEDEVCO Stock Down 1.1 %

PED stock opened at $0.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.99. The company has a market cap of $80.08 million, a PE ratio of 30.68 and a beta of 1.32. PEDEVCO has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $1.31.

Insider Transactions at PEDEVCO

PEDEVCO ( NYSEAMERICAN:PED Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. PEDEVCO had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $8.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that PEDEVCO will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John J. Scelfo sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total value of $36,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 224,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John J. Scelfo sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total value of $36,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 224,500 shares in the company, valued at $206,540. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Simon G. Kukes bought 130,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.89 per share, with a total value of $116,103.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,021,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,249,535.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PEDEVCO

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in PEDEVCO by 44.7% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 52,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 16,083 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PEDEVCO by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 945,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PEDEVCO during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PEDEVCO during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of PEDEVCO by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 79,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 24,600 shares during the period. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEDEVCO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. PEDEVCO Corp. is a subsidiary of SK Energy LLC.

