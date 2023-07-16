Penobscot Wealth Management Has $807,000 Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Penobscot Wealth Management lowered its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,221 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Penobscot Wealth Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,437 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 11,515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,185,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 15,833 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,754,000 after purchasing an additional 4,926 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 24,515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One North America Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 40,990 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,896,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total value of $48,600,204.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,437,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,796,911,359.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total transaction of $4,349,704.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,612,033.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total value of $48,600,204.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,437,277 shares in the company, valued at $38,796,911,359.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 553,576 shares of company stock valued at $211,635,322 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mastercard Stock Performance

MA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $442.00 to $452.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.19.

NYSE MA opened at $402.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $381.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $370.47. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $403.49.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.78%.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.