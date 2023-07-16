Petro Rio S.A. (OTCMKTS:PTRRY) Short Interest Up 33.3% in June

Petro Rio S.A. (OTCMKTS:PTRRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the June 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Petro Rio Price Performance

PTRRY stock traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$8.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$7.17 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.32. Petro Rio has a 12 month low of C$5.85 and a 12 month high of C$10.61.

Get Petro Rio alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HSBC upgraded shares of Petro Rio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

Petro Rio Company Profile

Petro Rio SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Brazil and internationally. It holds a 100% interest in the Polvo Field covering approximately 134 square kilometres located in the southern portion of the Campos Basin, Rio de Janeiro; and the Frade Field that consists of approximately 154 kilometres located in the northern region of the Campos Basin, Rio de Janeiro.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Petro Rio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petro Rio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.