Petro Rio S.A. (OTCMKTS:PTRRY) Short Interest Up 33.3% in June

Petro Rio S.A. (OTCMKTS:PTRRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the June 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Petro Rio Price Performance
PTRRY stock traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$8.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$7.17 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.32. Petro Rio has a 12 month low of C$5.85 and a 12 month high of C$10.61.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, HSBC upgraded shares of Petro Rio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st.
Petro Rio Company Profile
Petro Rio SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Brazil and internationally. It holds a 100% interest in the Polvo Field covering approximately 134 square kilometres located in the southern portion of the Campos Basin, Rio de Janeiro; and the Frade Field that consists of approximately 154 kilometres located in the northern region of the Campos Basin, Rio de Janeiro.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Petro Rio
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/10 – 7/14
- Wells Fargo’s Earnings, Why Markets Are Loving The Stock
- Citigroup Leads Banking Earnings, What’s Next?
- BlackRock Kicks Off Financials Earnings Season, Gauge To Markets
- JPMorgan Chase Is In Reversal But Don’t Chase It Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Petro Rio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petro Rio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.