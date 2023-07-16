Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Garrison Asset Management LLC

Garrison Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Phillips 66 accounts for about 1.6% of Garrison Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $106.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. TD Cowen upgraded Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $118.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $127.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.85.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of PSX opened at $100.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.37. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $74.02 and a 12-month high of $113.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $35.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.76 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 32.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

