Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Price Target Increased to $19.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Mizuho from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on PAGP. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Plains GP from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Plains GP from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Plains GP from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Plains GP in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15.91.

Plains GP Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of PAGP opened at $15.09 on Wednesday. Plains GP has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $15.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Plains GP Announces Dividend

Plains GP ( NYSE:PAGP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.22. Plains GP had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $12.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.78 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Plains GP will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.2675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.09%. Plains GP’s payout ratio is 97.27%.

Insider Activity at Plains GP

In other Plains GP news, CEO Willie Cw Chiang bought 75,000 shares of Plains GP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.25 per share, for a total transaction of $993,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 256,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,401,328. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plains GP

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAGP. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Plains GP by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Plains GP during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Plains GP by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 4,867 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Plains GP by 407.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 6,119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

Featured Stories

