Polski Koncern Naftowy ORLEN Spólka Akcyjna (OTCMKTS:PSKOF) Short Interest Down 38.8% in June

Polski Koncern Naftowy ORLEN Spólka Akcyjna (OTCMKTS:PSKOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 56,900 shares, a decrease of 38.8% from the June 15th total of 93,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Polski Koncern Naftowy ORLEN Spólka Akcyjna Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:PSKOF remained flat at C$18.25 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$18.25 and its 200 day moving average is C$18.25. Polski Koncern Naftowy ORLEN Spólka Akcyjna has a twelve month low of C$18.25 and a twelve month high of C$18.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Polski Koncern Naftowy ORLEN Spólka Akcyjna from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th.

Polski Koncern Naftowy ORLEN Spólka Akcyjna Company Profile

Polski Koncern Naftowy ORLEN Spólka Akcyjna operates in refining, petrochemical, energy, retail, and upstream business. The company offers petrol, diesel, LPG, and biofuels; aviation fuels; heating oils; aromatics, including phenol, benzene, paraxylene, purified terephthalic acid, benzene-toulene fraction, and naphthalene concentrate; olefins; polyolefins; plastics; glycols; nitrogen fertilizers; and other products, such as acetone, ethylene oxide, masterbatch, advanced technical carbon black Chezacarb, caprolactam, soda lye, and sodium hypochlorite.

