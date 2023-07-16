PowerUp Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PWUP) Short Interest Update

PowerUp Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PWUP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 163,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

PowerUp Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ PWUP remained flat at $10.49 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 225. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.43 and a 200 day moving average of $10.43. PowerUp Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.98 and a fifty-two week high of $10.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PowerUp Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in PowerUp Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $10,978,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in PowerUp Acquisition by 87.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,257,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,203,000 after acquiring an additional 587,350 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in PowerUp Acquisition by 113.3% in the fourth quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 639,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,591,000 after acquiring an additional 339,853 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its stake in PowerUp Acquisition by 28.4% in the first quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,332,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,996,000 after acquiring an additional 294,853 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PowerUp Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $2,625,000. Institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

About PowerUp Acquisition

PowerUp Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire a business within the interactive media, digital media, sports, entertainment, and/or leisure areas.

