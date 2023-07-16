Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. Purchases New Shares in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 61,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,244,000. Charles Schwab accounts for about 2.4% of Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 152.8% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 4.4% in the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 14,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Services increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 5.3% in the first quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 8,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 4.6% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 84,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth $3,688,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $58.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $103.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.06. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 34.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $4,018,646.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 59,771,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,093,761,349.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. JMP Securities upgraded Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $99.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.23.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Further Reading

